TORREVIEJA ATTRACTS ORNITHOLOGISTS

The Councilor for Tourism in Torrevieja, Fanny Serrano, was joined by the regional secretary of Tourism, Francesc Colomer, at the Fitur Tourism Fair in Madrid last week, where the pair presented a display of the Natural Park of Torrevieja, with the aim of attracting ornithological tourists into the area for Bird Watching.

The presentation took the form of a new video entitled “A day in the park”, which showed images of the habitat prevalent in the natural park. Among those attending the event was the Director General of Tourism in Valencia, Raquel Huete.

Serrano referred to the park as “a paradise for birds, “ A description that she based on the large variety of birds surveyed, “more than 2,000 according to figures produced by the park management.

Among them is a large population of flamingos as well as more than 2000 specimens of birds, including the black-eared zampull, which increases to more than 3,000 species during the winter.

The video has been produced to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the park and to promote the wealth of its birdlife.