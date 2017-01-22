MARE NOSTRUM MOVE UP TO 4TH FOLLOWING PETRER WIN

Torrevieja’s Mare Nostrum handball club moved up 3 places into 4th following Saturday evening’s 25-20 win at home to Petrer in the first game of the second round of fixtures.

The home side dominated for long spells but were unable to capitalise on their superiority because of the dogged Petrer defence.

The leading Mare scorer was Javi Sánchez with 6 goals while Santi and Joaquín López converted 5 apiece. The game was played in the Cecilio Gallego sports centre which just hours before had been home to over 100 of the city’s homeless.