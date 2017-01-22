FIRST EQUINE SHIATSU COURSE HELD IN SPAIN

Qualified instructors will fly in from Finland this March to lead a two-day introductory equine Shiatsu course – the first of its kind in Spain – at the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre, near Alicante.

Instructor Susanna Tuisku, assisted by Rita Uotila and Anne Hakala, will guide participants through how to relax a horse and maintain its health using the centuries-old wisdom of Shiatsu.

The pair kindly offered to donate net proceeds from the course to the non-profit sanctuary, giving local horse owners the chance to train and work directly with rescued equines while helping raise funds for the animal’s ongoing feeding and care.

Rita has previously supported the rescue centre’s work from her home in Finland through sending donations of tack and equipment, but said she wanted to do more.

After seeing the benefits of practicing Shiatsu on her own rescued horse, Elli, Rita reached out to Easy Horse Care co-founders Sue and Rod Weeding.

“I am truly amazed at what Sue and Rod have accomplished at Easy Horse Care and how they have given a second chance to so many mistreated equines,” Rita said. “I hope giving Shiatsu treatments to the residents might improve their condition even further.”

Sue said she was thrilled to see people from other countries joining the quest to improve animal welfare in Spain.

“It’s very inspirational that people believe in us enough to commit to coming over and helping with our horses, ponies and donkeys, while also showing local horse owners ways forward to help their horses,” Sue said.

When Rita approached Susanna to lead the course, she didn’t realise she was also helping Susanna fulfil a long-held dream to help rescued horses.

“The work done at Easy Horse Care is so incredibly amazing that I want to help Sue and Rod in any way I can and give all my heart to the rescued horses,” Susanna said.

Conducted in English, the course will teach basic equine Shiatsu concepts, including how energy flows through defined channels of a horse’s body, how to treat the bladder and kidney meridians and how Shiatsu can be used daily with horses. Previous Shiatsu experience is not needed.

A participation certificate will be issued upon course completion, allowing graduates to go on to further equine Shiatsu study if they choose.

The course will be held on March 11 and 12 from 10am to 6pm. Just 15 tickets are available at €100 each, which includes hands-on practice with horses, printed materials to take home, a light lunch on both days and coffee.

Participants can reserve their place by paying a €25 registration fee online, with the remaining €75 to be paid on commencement of the course. Purchase tickets at: easyhorsecare.net/shops/online-shop/programs-courses/equine-shiatsu-intro-course.

The Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre relies entirely on donations to fund its important animal welfare work, including the feeding and care of the centre’s more than 100 horses, ponies and donkeys rescued from abuse, neglect and abandonment.

Located just outside Rojales at Partido Lo Garriga, 59, the centre opens to the public on the first Sunday of every month between 1pm and 4pm. Free horse tours run throughout the afternoon and refreshments are available in the café. For more details and directions, please visit www.easyhorsecare.net.