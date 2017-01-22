CITROËN VOTED ‘BEST FAMILY CAR BRAND’ IN MUMII FAMILY AWARDS 2017

Citroën has been voted ‘Best Family Car Brand’ in the 2017 Mumii Family Awards. Families across the UK voted for Citroën as the overall Gold winner thanks to the brand’s extensive range of ‘feel-good’ family cars. Models such as the multi-award winning Grand C4 Picasso stood out for their market-leading comfort and practicality.

Citroën has been voted ‘Best Family Car Brand 2017’ by the British public in this year’s Mumii Family Awards. Mumii is the go-to space for busy mums to find fresh ideas and advice for important family decisions.

Citroën was particularly highly rated by Mumii.co.uk readers for their core attributes of comfort, practicality and affordability. Citroën’s modern and innovative New C4 Picasso range is targeted at families and the class-leading interior space makes both the 5 and 7-seat versions ideal for busy family life. New C4 Picasso and Grand C4 Picasso spearhead the introduction of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, which delivers unrivalled levels of on-road comfort and will be rolled out across the entire Citroën range in the coming years.

Jo Studholme, Editor at Mumii, commented; “Here at Mumii, we were thrilled to see Citroën in this year’s Mumii Family Awards, and even more thrilled to see it crowned as ‘Best Family Car Brand 2017’. It was a closely fought contest in this category with some big names fighting for that all important Gold Award. Buying a family car is an expensive and considered purchase, and so to be crowned Gold winner by families across the UK is a real achievement.”

Chris Cheetham, Citroën’s Marketing Director in the UK, said; “Since the very beginning, Citroën has maintained its on-going commitment towards producing ‘feel-good’ family cars. One of our beliefs is that the best family car becomes part of the family and that’s why we put so much effort in to designing great cars and MPVs. We are honoured to be awarded ‘Best Family Car Brand 2017’ by the people the cars are designed for. It’s the best praise we can get!”

For more information about the Citroën range, please visit www.citroen.co.uk

For more information about Mumii and the Mumii Family Awards 2017, visit www.mumii.co.uk