JET2.COM NAMED ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST PUNCTUAL AIRLINES

Jet2.com has been named as one of the most punctual airlines in the world, according to the industry’s leading benchmark of on time performance by travel intelligence company OAG.

On the back of a number of accolades recently, including being voted the UK’s Top Airline by TripAdvisor and Which?, we have now been ranked number four low cost carrier in the world by on time performance (OTP) for 2016, with an average performance of 82.64%.

This performance means that Jet2.com has climbed from 5th place last year and 7th place in 2014. It also means that Jet2.com now ranks in the top 20 of all airlines worldwide for the first time.

OAG’s Punctuality League 2016 is regarded as the industry’s benchmark for measuring on-time performance for airlines and airports. The benchmark report is based on approximately 54 million flight records, using full-year data from 2016, and measures airports, mainline carriers, low-cost carriers and regional carriers.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are delighted to be recognised as one of the most punctual airlines in the world. Alongside our fantastic customer service and friendly flight times, we know that punctuality is one of the most important things to our customers. As we continue to develop and grow, the size of our operation becomes more complex, and it’s testament to the brilliant work of the entire Jet2.com team that we continue to deliver such excellent levels of punctuality to get millions of customers in the air on time.”