MAZARRON FC 1 MONTECASILLAS FC 1

Mazarron FC missed a great opportunity to progress further up the league after a low-par performance against lowly Montecasillas FC at the Estadio Municipal.

Despite being gifted an early goal, Mazarron were never really able to stamp their authority on the game. On 10 minutes a left wing cross by Chino intended for Raul was headed into his own net by a Montecasillas defender to give Mazarron the lead. Montecasillas could have equalised four minutes later when Juan Jose shot wide after a free kick found him in space on the right.

It was a poor first half with Mazarron allowing the visitors far too much space in midfield and not supporting the hard working Raul enough up front. Chino sliced a shot well over the bar after Raul flicked on a long throw from Marcos and, at the other end, a long range shot almost deceived Pablo in the Mazarron goal but he managed to scoop the ball away for a corner.

On 44 minutes a free kick by Dani was deflected for a corner before the half time whistle brought welcome relief to the supporters who had braved the cold weather.

Mazarron had a couple of half chances in the early stages of the second half but Domingo headed straight at the keeper after Chino’s shot was blocked. The best move of the game came on 57 minutes when Dani played a superb long ball out of defence into the path of Chino on the right. The winger controlled the ball superbly before cutting inside and hitting a left foot shot just wide of the far post.

After 70 minutes Chino’s shot from his weaker right foot was straight at the Montecasillas keeper after another good pass from Dani. However, the warning signs were always there with Montecasillas causing a few problems for Pablo in the Mazarron goal and the visitors equalised after 72 minutes. Young defender Alejandro, making his debut in place of the suspended Juan Andreo, could only half clear a free kick and the ball unfortunately fell to the foot of a visiting player who hammered it into the roof of the net.

Two of Mazarron’s better players on the day, Raul and Chino, were substituted to the surprise of the crowd. One bright spot was the return of Javi Torrano from injury as a substitute for his first appearance in more than three months. He could have crowned his return with the winning goal on 87 minutes but his fierce shot on the turn was tipped over the bar by the Montecasillas keeper.

The game ended with Mazarron captain for the day Boudia being sent off in injury time for threatening behaviour towards the referee after disputing a decision.

Team: Pablo; Raul Torrano; Raso; Alejandro; Marcos; Boudia; Dani; Andreo (Steven); Domingo; Raul (Javi Torrano); Chino (Cesar)

Man of the Match: Chino