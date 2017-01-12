The “Almoradi Monday Club” meet every FIRST and THIRD MONDAY of the month at 4PM. Our meeting place is in the

“Centro Social Rooms”, Calle Antimo Illescas Plaza, on Calle Comunidad Valenciana, in Almoradi.

(Calle Comunidad Valenciana is the road that the theatre is in. Go past the theatre going out of town towards Rojales and its a little Plaza before you get to the school. in the plaza its on the right hand side and entry is via a door next to “The Bar” with blue awnings outside.)

The idea of this modern and progressive club is that people who speak ENGLISH and live in Almoradi or the surrounding area can meet one another on a regular but informal basis to talk together and enjoy life in this Spanish community.

The club activities will include social events, club lunches and evening meals in and around the local area, with guest speakers at meetings and entertainment when possible. We will also try to associate ourselves with other local clubs that hold other events including coach trips and anything that may be of interest to members.

If you are interested and would like to have a wider circle of friends then come along to one of our meetings. For more information contact davedanie@gmail.com