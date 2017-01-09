MINIMUM WAGE INCREASED TO 23.50 EUROS PER DAY

From 1 January 2017 the Council of Ministers has raised the National minimum wage to 707.70 euros per month, an 8% rise. It also approved a 0.25% increase in public pensions, as established by the General Social Security Act.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Rajoy at a press briefing in the Moncloa Palace

The minimum wage in Spain is now 23.59 euros per day or 9,907.80 euros per year.

Rajoy highlighted that “this increase, agreed with the Socialist Group, is the highest in 30 years and is possible thanks to the general state of the Spanish economy”.