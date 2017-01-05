FLOOD DAMAGE CLAIMS

The deputy mayor, Rafael Almagro, said on Tuesday that the office for people affected by the floods is now open in Orihuela City and will remain so until 20 January. Staff will provide information on the subsidies currently available from the Ministry of Interior

The office is located in the Department of Development and Agriculture, C/Adolfo Clavarana, 6, and is open from Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 1pm.

Almagro added that all information, together with necessary forms, is also available on the council web page.

More info by email at: infoafectadosinundaciones@aytoorihuela.es

The councillor also announced that planning permission had been granted for a further 144 new homes in Orihuela Costa, to be erected on Calle Verbena de la Paloma near Villamartín Golf Club.

He said the properties will have a basement, garage and swimming pool.