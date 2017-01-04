CHAMPIONING CHARITY IN SPAIN

A dedicated British charity worker has been volunteering in her adopted country of Spain.

Candy Wright has spent her adult life dedicated to local charity work in Spain. Most notably she has volunteered with ‘Help Denia & Marina Alta’ (‘HELP DAMA’) for 30 years, acting as an interpreter at Denia hospital in Alicante Province where over 80,000 Brits are resident and, crucially, playing an instrumental role in developing the charity from a hospital visiting service to a formidable organisation operating several charity shops, funding respite care and running a number of support groups.

Candy has also helped set up a women’s shelter in Benissa, is involved in a care centre for minors in Denia, volunteers in a homeless shelter in Gandia, leads the amateur dramatics ‘Careline Theatre Group’ which raises funds for local health centres and hosts a regular spot on a local English language radio station.

In a personal letter to Candy, Prime Minister Theresa May said:

“You have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time to local charity work in Spain. In particular, your work with ‘HELP’ has been instrumental in supporting the charity to grow and extend its services to even more people in need.

Across the world British volunteers like you are helping to build a better world for everyone. The Point of Light award is a small thank you on behalf of the whole country, in recognition of your exceptional service.”

Candy said:

“I feel very moved to have received this award. Devoting time to others is important to me, as it is very fulfilling. I hope to be able to work as a volunteer for a long time, with the valuable support of my family and friends.”

British Ambassador to Spain, Simon Manley, said:

“Wherever I go in Spain, I am impressed by the way in which our hundreds of thousands of British expats here so willingly give up their time to help others. They are an invaluable partner for us, and there is no finer example of that volunteering spirit than Candy Wright.”