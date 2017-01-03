NINE NATIONAL HOLIDAYS IN 2017

Public holidays celebrated in Spain include a mix of religious (Roman Catholic), national and regional observances. Each municipality is allowed to have a maximum of 13 public holidays per year; a maximum of nine of these are chosen by the national government and at least two are chosen locally.

According to the calendar published by the Directorate General of Employment the 9 National Public Holidays will be New Year’s Day (January 1), the Epiphany (January 6), Good Friday (April 14), Labour Day (1 May) and the Assumption of the Virgin Mary (August 15).

Other National Holidays are National Hispanic Day (October 12), All Saints Day (Nov. 1), Constitution Day (6 December), The Immaculate Conception (December 8) and Christmas Day (December 25 ).

San Jose will be celebrated in the Valencia and Murcia Communities on 19 March while Holy Thursday (April 13) will be celebrated throughout Spain except for Catalonia, which instead will celebrate St John’s Day on June 24.

Easter Monday (April 17) will be celebrated in the Balearics, Catalonia, Valencian Community, Navarre, Basque Country and Rioja.

The feast of St. James the Apostle and the National Day of Galicia will be Tuesday 25 July, which will also be celebrated in the Galician community, Navarre and Basque Country.

Festivities of the Autonomous Communities

Other celebrations highlighted in the employment calendar for 2017 are: May 17, Galician Letters Day (Wednesday); June 15, Corpus Christi (Thursday); June 24, San Juan (Saturday), Catalonia.

The list of other festivities of the Autonomous Communities is as follows:

28 February: Day of Andalusia.

1 March: Day of the Balearic Islands

24 April: Day of Aragon and Day of Castile and Leon

2 May: Day of the Community of Madrid

30 May: Day of the Canary Islands

31 May: Day of Castile-La Mancha

9 June: Day of the Region of Murcia and La Rioja

25 July: National Day of Galicia

28 July: Day of the Institutions of Cantabria

2 September: Day of Ceuta

8 September: Day of Asturias and Extremadura

11 September: National Day of Catalonia

9 October: Valencian Community Day