TWO DEAD IN TORREVIEJA HOUSE FIRE

Two people died overnight when a fire spread through a property in Torreta II in Torrevieja. The victims were said to be a 50 year old Lithuanian and a Belarusian, while two other residents found at the property escaped with minor injuries.

The fire occurred at the house in la calle de los Pensamientos at about 3am. It is thought to have been caused by candles that were left unattended.

As firefighters arrived they found the building in flames. They immediately attended to the cries of a couple who were trapped and calling for help from a first floor balcony who they were able to escort the pair to safety but on entering and searching the property they found a further two residents who were trapped in a room on the ground floor.

The bodies of the victims had suffered extensive burns although it is thought they were initially overcome by the dense smoke caused by the fire.

The Judicial Police of the Civil Guard is investigating the cause of the fire although a spokesman said that the house had no electricity supply, was semi-abandoned and in bad condition.

Of the two rescued occupants a man was taken to Torrevieja Hospital, where his condition is said to be satisfactory, while the woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene.