CAROLINA GRACIA: “ANOTHER YEAR WASTED UNDER BASCUÑANA”

Socialist spokeswoman Carolina Gracia ended her political year on Friday by stating that it had been “another year lost by the municipal management” stating that “practically all works and investments that implemented have been done so as a result of initiatives from either the Generalitat Valenciana or the Diputación de Alicante.”

She said that La Aparecida is still without a Civic Center, the agreement to complete work on the AVE line passing through Orihuela has still not been signed, and the General Plan is still in complete disarray.

Gracia further stated that the Orihuela Costa is “the great forgotten” as it has received absolutely no investment or improvement to its infrastructure during the year.

She said that the year has been yet another example of Emilio Bascuñana’s “inability to govern” which has been clearly amplified on the coast by the confusion in the employment of lifeguards, the lack of any progress on “shoring up” the cliffs overlooking Cabo Roig and the most recent nonsense involving the possible closure of the walkway, also in Cabo Roig.

According to Gracia “the Orihuela Partido Popular (PP) works without foresight, without any form of direction or leadership, and its only movement has been with the award of a number of smaller contracts in which they attempt to hide their lack of management.”

Meanwhile she applauded the support that the city had received from the Valencian Government and its leader Ximo Puig, who has visited Orihuela four times in 2016, the most recent being to record his New Year’s message at the Casa Museo, something that will give added nationwide status to the city.

Gracia ended by announcing that in January, her party, the PSOE, will once again ensure that it raises all of the issues that the PP and Ciudadanos seem to have conveniently forgotten during 2016, stating that she and her party will ensure that they are once again brought into the public domain.