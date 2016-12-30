ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER COMES TO TOWN …

Premier Costa chorus Melody Makers International announce their next major concerts to be held at the ORIHUELA Costa Resort Hotel at La Zenia on SATURDAY 28th JANUARY.

They are entitled AN EVENING WITH ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER, and will include songs from such famous shows as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, Starlight Express, Evita, Phantom of the Opera, Song and Dance, Whistle Down the Wind, and more. It will also include songs written specially for the Barcelona Olympics and the Eurovision Song Contest, as well as the famous Pie Jesus from Lloyd Webber’s Requiem.

As well as the highly-regarded Melody Makers chorus, the concerts will display a vast array of the best local soloists, including Verity Hall, Mary Beer and Alyson Horsfall, along with several songs from top local professional entertainer Rebecca Holt.

Male soloists will include Graham Cooke, Bill Nicholson and conductor and director Nigel Hopkins. The whole show will be accompanied by a professional band flown in especially from the UK for the weekend.

As usual there will be two shows on the day, with a Matinee performance at 2pm and the evening performance at 8pm. Tickets are available from La Ponderosa Gift Shop at La Zenia; also at the Card Place at both Punta Prima and Benimar. Further tickets can be obtained from the Debra Charity Shops at both San Fulgencio and Quesada.

An invitation has been sent to composer ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER himself, who lives on Minorca, and it is hoped that he will attend one of the performances.