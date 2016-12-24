NEW CONFORAMA SUPERSTORE IN FINESTRAT, ALICANTE

Conforama have opened yet another new store in Finestrat, very close to Benidorm and Villajoyosa, which will now establish the large household and furniture store, not only these localities but also across the entire region of the Marina Baixa.

Conforama now has three establishments in Alicante (Alicante, La Zenia and now Finestrat) and two in Valencia (Alfafar and Burjassot).

With this new opening, Conforama has created another 60 direct jobs, in addition to the 200 staff already employed by the company elsewhere in the Valencian Community. In addition, it has signed a partnership agreement to promote employment with the town of Finestrat to enable the recruitment of unemployed people in the municipality.

“We are pleased to announce this new store in the Valencian Community, a key location for Conforama, where we already have 4 establishments. With this new store, we will bring our multi-style outlet and competitive prices for household goods and home furnishings to our customers, “says David Almeida, Managing Director of Conforama Iberia.

Conforama now has a total of 29 stores in Spain which includes three other 2016 openings in Agüimes (Gran Canaria), Sant Pere de Ribes (Barcelona) and Lanzarote.