 DARTS – 2016 LADIES CHRISTMAS PENTATHLON

The Ladies of the League gathered at Bar Buscavidas, Los Montesinos, for our 4th Ladies Christmas Pentathlon. The “Blind Draw” decided the four teams; and this year the teams were named to suit the season, namely Santas, Angels, Christmas Trees and Snowballs. The various Pentathlon disciplines included Bulls Eyes, a Team Game, Shanghai, Singles and Doubles.

Once again, the Christmas Trees were the team of the night and this year’s team scored the highest ever with 170 points; Runners-up were the Snowballs on 115 points. This was followed by the Santas with 101 points and bringing up the rear was the Angels with 78 points.

Each team had its own star of the night, with Ann Wharton gaining 29 points for the Angels, Sheerin DilMohammed and Cynthia Jevons jointly scoring 29 points each for the Santas; Mitch Halliday scored 42 points for the Snowballs: and finally Lin Cousins scoring 45 points for the Christmas Trees.

There was the usual Christmas Raffle, with Hampers, Ferrero Roche and Panettone as the Prizes, organised by Gogarty’s Gals from the Gap Bar in La Zenia. Everyone had an enjoyable evening, thanks to our Hosts Pepe and Campi who looked after us magnificently, providing the food.

Extra thanks to Pepe, for Judging the Fancy Dress, the Winner was Stacey McDermott who came as a Leprechaun. Further thanks must go to the Collators Ann Bartlett, Ann McGivern, Simone de Lacy & Tracey Simpson for all their hard work during the evening. Plus everyone who did any chalking necessary; and finally to your Captains and to you all for coming along and making the evening another success. Well done everyone.

Special Presentation

During the evening we made a Special Presentation to the Primadonnas, because they were unable to attend our Annual Presentation Dinner in May.

League Badges & Certificates were presented to Deborah Le-Grys, June Stansfield, Peta Neale and Jean Gregory.

140 Awards were presented to Deborah Le-Grys and Carol Hurley.

Most Games won on the Team was jointly presented to Sheelah Cooper and Deborah Le-Grys.

Most Improved Player on the Team was June Stansfield.

Wooden Spoons were presented for the Founders Format and the League Format Season 2015 – 2016.

For players not in attendance, arrangements will be made for you to receive your awards as soon as possible. The objective of this exercise was to show that all teams can gain awards from the very beginners to the League Champions.

New Year Blind Triples

The New Year Blind Triples will be held on Tuesday 3rd January 2017 , at Bar Buscavidas, Los Montesinos, Again, for catering purposes, I have asked for names and numbers to be handed in at the Pentathlon, but at the time of writing this article, only one team has done this. So, please can you let me have them by Email as soon as possible. Registration is 20.00 hours and planned start time is 20.15 hours. The New Year Raffle is being organised by the Friendly Temps & Chicas. The event is in Memory of Jeannie Parrish who died this year, and a special shield is being presented in her Memory. This new shield will be called: “The Ladies League Memorial Shield Dedicated to the Memory of those Departed”.

Ladies League Pairs

The Ladies League Pairs will be held on Tuesday 24th January 2017 , at the usual neutral venue Buscavidas, Los Montesinos. Please let me have the names of your pairs during the week 10th January 2017, definitely no later than 17th January 2017. Registration is 20.00 hours and start time is 20.15 hours. The Raffle is being organised by the Wildcats and the Black Dog Ladies.

Entries can be taken on the day; but this can only be done if there is adequate spaces and facilities to accommodate them in the computerized draw.

In the meantime, Well done to you all this week, keep up the good work, and have a very Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year 2016.

Pam Horton.

