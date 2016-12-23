TASTING OF HOMEMADE CHRISTMAS TREATS IN MOJÁCAR

For the second consecutive year, the Mojácar Centro de Usos Múltiples opened its doors to the town’s sweetest and most awaited Christmas activity. For many people, the tasting of homemade Christmas sweets, accompanied by a cup of hot chocolate, is too tempting to pass up.

This same thought occurred to almost three hundred of the town’s residents, who did not miss the chance to taste the 150 kilos of homemade sweets and 100 litres of hot chocolate that 20 local cooks had prepared for the occasion.

The idea was an initiative of Mojácar Town Council in order to preserve the taste for the town’s traditional recipes. The flavours created by mothers and grandmothers that people nowadays never have time to cook, but which are undoubtedly much better than commercially produced versions.

For Raquel Belmonte, Mojácar Councillor for Culture, keeping the culinary traditions of our elders alive, should be in the forefront of our minds. “It is one more facet of our cultural heritage and our roots, our memory and our way of life. Traditional cuisine should continue in the following generations as an important legacy of local culture”.

With this idea, the women of Mojácar put themselves to work with the ingredients which were supplied by the council, if requested. Turrón, cakes, mantecados, roscos, doughnuts, marzipan and a long repertoire of other sweets were on offer throughout the building.

The different cultures that coexist in Mojácar were also represented and, along with the Spanish delicacies, there could also be found typical Romanian, Russian, French or English delights. Everything was served in a traditional “Free Buffet” style, accompanied hot chocolate to warm the evening up.

The final part of the evening included performances by the Mojácar dance groups, the “Escálamo” Choir and the “Embrujo Mojaquero” Rociero Group.