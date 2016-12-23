ORBA WARBLERS REPORT

This week the Warblers were at La Sella on a cold and damp day. We had thirty four Members and one guest Malcolm Monti playing a stableford competition kindly sponsored by Jim Rodgers who supplied a plethora of good prizes “many thanks Jim”.

It was very much appreciated by everyone. Also many thanks to La Sella Golf for their assistance in helping us get off in a decent time.

On a difficult day for golf one player again stood out and winning division one was that man on a hot run at the moment Glynn Braidley (Hcap 8.2) with a great 37pts “well done Glynn”. In second place with 33pts was Trevor Manning (Hcap17.4), Dave Knight (Hcap 9.3) also with 33pts came third losing on countback.

Top Gross prize was won by Steve Smith with an impressive 79 a great effort Steve off 4.7

It was an even tougher day for division two with Peter Gibson (Hcap 22.0) winning with 30pts on countback from Malcolm Robinson (Hcap 24.7) also with 30pts in second place, Keith Tickner was third with 28pts.

The two winners of nearest the pins were Glynn Braidley on hole 6 and Stafford Pemberton on hole 15. Two two’s were achieved by Glynn Braidley on hole 6 and David French on hole 15.The two longest drives today on hole 11 was won by Sheila Dindar for division two and Steve Smith for division one.

There was a semi-final singles match played with David French beating John Daniels 4 & 2 and David will now face Glynn Braidley in the final. The football card winner was Roy Booth with Sheffield Wednesday. Congratulations to all our winners today and thanks again to Jim Rodgers.

The next game for the Warblers is on Wednesday January 4th at Alenda with a first tee of 10-42am so please arrive by 10-00am for registration.

Guests are welcome subject to availability and current handicap certificate. To book please contact David at dr.knight1207@googlemail.com or phone 634307407.

The Orba Warblers would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

David