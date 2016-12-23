Town mayor, Jose Manuel Jimenez, has defended his decision to hire strippers for a pensioners Christmas party. The event was held for Spanish retirees in Loyoza del Valle in Madrid.

Some of the attendees were shocked when they learned that the entertainment was naked dancers who strutted their stuff between the dinner tables and some diners were so embarassed that they left the event.

The town mayor insisted that a similar event is always put on each year and that there was no discontent at the party. “We have almost always brought singers of copla and artists of this type.” He added that it was his decision to hire the dancer and said that she had actually worn a body suit which made it appear that she was nude.