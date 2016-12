Members of the Almeria Levante Fire Service had to rescue four people who were trapped in a vehicle on the Macenas beach in Mojácar, last Thursday. Fortunately, the passengers were unharmed and everyone was fine, despite the scare.

Severe rain recorded in the Levante region also forced firefighters to make several rescues in the municipality of Carboneras, but without any injuries in spite of the 111 litres of rainwater that fell per hour in the area during the early hours of the morning.