ORIHUELA EMERGENCY SERVICES RESPOND TO FLOOD RISK

The Councilor for Emergencies, Victor Valverde, launched the Municipal Emergency Operational Center (CECOPAL), on Sunday following the lasting torrential rain in the area.

The following measures have now been introduced in the municipality of Orihuela:

Flood risk activated at Level 1.

All schools and institutes closed on Monday December 19, throughout the municipality.

All sports activities postponed Monday, December 19.

Flooding on local roads:

N340 at the height of La Aparecida.

N340 at the height of El Palmeral.

CV900 Orihuela-Redován at the height of El Escorratel.

CV925 Torremendo crossing with CV951.

Many of the accesses into Playa Flamenca.

Camino Viejo Almoradí (La Campaneta).

Crta. Molins-Bigastro (Reguerón).

Bishop Rocamora-Plaza de Toros.

Likewise, CECOPAL has issued advice to the public in order that risk is kept to an absolute minimum:

Try to go out on the street as little as possible.

Avoid passing through areas of ramblas on the road.

In case of emergency, notify 112 and wait for help from emergency services.

The City will provide more information as the situation develops.

