HELPING THE NEEDY ALL YEAR ROUND

For many years the Leader newspaper has collected foodstuffs and other donations from its readers, which have been passed on to local charities. However, in the run up to Christmas it seems as though just about every association and club is doing likewise.

This year the donations that we received have been passed to Caritas on the Orihuela Costa but, of course, for those who are genuinely in need their struggle continues thoughout the entire year.

As such we hope to be able to prolong our campaign into 2017, indeed for as long as our loyal supporters continue to provide us with the goods, and what’s more, you don’t have to drag it in to our office. We will actually come along and pick it up from you.

All you have to do is call 640 534 964 and we will take it from you and pass it on to one of the many good causes that continue to need our support.

So if you have any basic dry foodstuffs, toiletries, similar or household goods that you would like us to donate on your behalf please give us a call and we will make sure that it goes to a needy family.