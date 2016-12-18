EUROGOLF XMAS TEXAS SCRAMBLE

On Tuesday 13th December Eurogolf played a Texas Scramble followed by a meal in the Clubhouse and the members meals were subsidized.

As the restaurant was fully booked for the Thursday we had to swap Toffs and Eurogolf days. We also held a raffle and €150 was raised for the Captains charity which is Caritas Rojales. Also Captain Debbie Weedon announced that the amount of presents being brought in by the members for the children was fantastic.

The results were as follows 1st the team of Tony Forbes Geoff Evans Cindi Green and June Caithness 62.9 2nd John Barraclough Bob Shorley Colin Hobden and Marilyn Eckersall 63.3 3rd Morag Turner Gordon Bourne David Valentine and Frances Buckeridge 64.1 NTPs 5th John Barraclough 11th Arty Crammon 15th Franz Brendt 17th Gill Britten Football draw Mary Sanderson Phyllis Venables Fred Reeve Jeff Lynch and Ian Stewart

TOFFS

Unfortunately due to the weather forecast only 30 players started and only 4 finished so the competition was cancelled. But we still enjoyed mulled wine, xmas cake, mince pies and sausage rolls later in the Clubhouse.

