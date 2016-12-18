The Costa Blanca is currently suffering some of the heaviest rain for some time.

Rain began to arrive in the Alicante province earlier this week causing local Town Halls to send out alerts and close local schools. Emergency services have been launched following the torrential rain in the area. Flood risk has been set at level 1 and people are being asked to remain in their homes where they should be safe.

Here are just a few pictures which have been captured by local residents. Send us your photos and video to office@theleader.info for publication!