CF BORRIOL – 2 CD TORREVIEJA – 0All Torry manager Pedreno wants for Xmas is a prolific goalscorer – simples!! Not much to ask for is it? Come the January transfer window, this without doubt has to be priority number one.

By then, he´ll be without Aussie bound regular scorer Pastor, whose presence in the side in recent weeks has been sadly missed, although he did make a cameo appearance during yesterdays mauling at Borriol. Fellow strikers Lewis and Hugo were missing from the side, whilst David Soto mysteriously spends most of his game time keeping the bench warm!!

This defeat at Borriol completes the first half of the season, leaving Torry deep in the relegation mire, with a real 6 pointer local derby at local rivals Almoradi on the agenda next Weds.

On a foul windswept rainy lunchtime inside El Palmar Stadium, Pedreno´s men took on the side just one place above them in the league, knowing that an improvement on recent matches was essential if they were to avoid defeat.

As per normal, they started off so well, creating 4 good chances in the first 10 mins, the pick of which was Damian´s fine individual effort which resulted in a shot well saved. In fact, Borriol didn’t record a shot on target until the 17th min, but then took a stranglehold on the game.

Following a few close efforts, Ivan Tali deservedly put his side ahead on 29 mins, giving Torry custodian Buba no chance with his well placed strike.

The 2nd half continued in the same vein, Buba needing to be at his best to deny top goalscorer Bielsa on 51 mins. At this point Torry lost their discipline, Matheus and Calzado receiving yellow cards in quick succession. Borriol were pressing hard for goal number 2, only denied by the brilliance of Buba, and defender Carrasco who ´took one for the teamwhen picking up a yellow card, thus denying a promising attack on goal.

Pedreno brought on Pastor, Booker then Soto, in an effort to inject fresh urgency, but alas it failed to have the desired effect. Inevitably, the hosts got their 2nd goal, courtesy of the brilliant Bielsa, who´s been a thorn in Torry´s side for many years.

To rub salt into their wounds, they finished the match with only 10 players, as Carrasco picked up another booking, and will now miss the trip to Almoradi.

Make a note of Torry´s next home match at Nelson Mandela Stadium, when Villarreal ´C´ are the visitors on Sun 8 Jan, ko 5pm.

BY STEVE HIBBERD