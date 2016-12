See the very latest edition of the Costa Blanca Leader Newspaper.

All the latest LOCAL news, sport and information from across the region.

Headlines:…. Landmark Court decision vindicates Bellavista residents ……

FC Torry scramble point in 0-0 draw………

Lack of accessibility highlighted in Torrevieja by APANEE………

Another bumper year for RBL Poppy Appeal thanks to Iceland…..