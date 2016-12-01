PERMANENT HOME FOR MOJÁCAR POST OFFICE

Mojácar Town Council unanimously approved in a plenary session, a collaboration agreement with the state company Correos y Telégrafos S.A. for the permanent transfer of the temporary office which is located in a Municipal building with direct access from the Plaza del Frontón. The assignment will be made for a period of 10 years, renewable annually.

The village Post Office was located in the lower part of the Plaza Nueva but, the commencement of works on the new Town Hall required its temporary move to another location.

Thanks to the signing of this agreement for the municipal transfer, the post office is guaranteed to remain in Mojácar village permanently, saving the residents having to travel down to the beach area to access the service.

Also in the same ordinary plenary meeting, a collaboration agreement between the Junta de Andalucía Delegation of Territorial Development and Housing and Mojácar Town Council was approved for the installation of a bus shelter that will be located at the new Marina de la Torre bus stop.

The Council has already carried out all the civil works necessary and, as soon as the agreement is signed, the new bus stop will be installed further improving the town’s regular public transport service.