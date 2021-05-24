



Wild Marjoram is native to the Mediterranean region and has strongly scented leaves and bears small white, pink or purple flowers.

Plants are easy to grow, provided they are given plenty of sunshine and well-drained soil. Sweet Marjoram is considered to have the best flavoured leaves.

Its flowers are white, the leaves are pale green and round, and very easy to dry and store for use in cooking, often used to garnish salads, soups, and meat dishes.

Start of by sowing the seeds in March/April, then plant out in the garden borders or containers in May/June in a full sunny position in light sandy, well-draining soil.

The beautiful flowers, which are nectar/pollen rich appear from June, right through to the end of August, and are well known for attracting bees, butterflies​/​moths and other pollinators.

Harvest the leaves from June to September. It’s particularly potent when dried but can also be used fresh.

Simply dry the leaves and store in airtight containers for use in your cooking, especially in Greek and Italian dishes or made into a tea.

Marjoram has been shown to have several anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, used medicinally to help treat a variety of ailments, including digestive issues, infections, and painful menstruation.

Note: Sweet Majoram can be toxic to dogs and cats.