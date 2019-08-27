Euro 2020 looks wide open, but Belgium could be the team to bet

Although the new domestic season is only just getting underway in Europe’s major football leagues, many fans will already be eagerly looking forward to the start of the Euro 2020 finals that comes after the club season has drawn to a close.

The finals of Euro 2020 will take part from 12th June to 12th July 2020, with the games being played in different stadia across the continent. It’s already shaping up to be a very open and unpredictable tournament, with all the usual suspects having reason to belief that 2020 could be their year.

As with any major tournament, there will be a plethora of articles providing advice as to what and where to bet on Euro 2020. A good starting point would be to read Freebets.com ultimate betting guide for the Euro 2020 tournament. In addition to betting on the outright winner market, once the 24 finalists are known there will be additional markets available for the group stage of the finals, top goalscorer, etc.

Euro 2020 Leading Contenders

So, who are the leading contenders to win Euro 2020?

Portugal will be looking to defend the title they won in France in 2016, but it’s France themselves who are favourites at this stage. That’s understandable given that they won the World Cup in 2018 and possess a squad that has depth and quality in abundance in the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba.

At present, there is Euro 2020 betting available on the group stage with regards to qualification. Portugal haven’t made a particularly impressive start to qualification, having drawn both games to date at home to Ukraine and Serbia, but they could still be worth backing at 5/4 with bet365 Sportsbook to top Group B.

England are the second favourites at present, based in part on their run to the semi-final stage in Russia a year ago, although it clearly doesn’t hurt their cause that both semi-finals and the final will be held at Wembley Stadium. Whether manager Gareth Southgate can find the right mix in the centre of the park could be key to their chances.

England, along with the likes of Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal, are also in the midst of something of a transition, with a number of younger players currently making their mark.

As things stand, the best available betting odds to win Euro 2020 are as follows:

France 4.50 (generally available, including at bet365)

England 6.50 (888Sport)

Belgium 8.00 (generally available, including bet365)

Spain 8.50 (Unibet)

Germany 9.0 (available at several bookmakers, including Unibet)

Netherlands 13.0 (Paddy Power)

Italy 17.0 (bet365)

Portugal 19.0 (Sportingbet)

Germany will be desperate to make amends for their abject failure at Russia 2018 but, although it’s unwise to ever rule them out, this might just be one tournament too far for coach Joachim Löw and they could just fall short.

The Netherlands will be buoyed by the achievements of Ajax in last season’s Champions League, which saw the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek really establish themselves as world class players. They do perhaps lack someone to put the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis though.

This is by no means a vintage Republican of Ireland squad, but they have points in the bag and have already secured a point in Denmark, so could be worth a small bet at 5.50 with Sportingbet to win Group D.

So who will win Euro 2020?

Portugal look capable of mounting a strong defence of their title. True, Cristiano Ronaldo will be 35 by the time of the finals, but Fernando Santos has a number of exciting young prospects at his disposal, led by new Atlético Madrid forward João Félix. Indeed, the Portuguese actually look stronger now than they did in 2016.

There’s no doubting the quality in the Spanish ranks, but they could perhaps do with taking a chance on a few players from this summer’s U-21 European champions. Roberto Mancini’s Italy are in the process of rebuilding, with vast numbers of players called up for international duty over the past year or so. It’s difficult to envisage them as potential champions at this stage.

Belgium for Gold?

Euro 2020 might also see Belgium’s “golden generation” at somewhere near their peak (arguably just past it) and there will be plenty of support for them to finally claim some silverware. In Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, Les Diables Rouges possess definite game-changers.

Roberto Martinez’s teams have never been noted as being particularly adept at the back, but there’s vast experience among his defenders and Thibaut Courtois is among the best goalkeepers in the game.

At the other end, new Internazionale striker Romelu Lukaku might not be to everyone’s taste, but he does make life uncomfortable for defenders and scores goals wherever he plays. With great strength in depth too, Belgium could be the team to beat at Euro 2020.