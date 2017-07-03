Nitric Oxide is the most powerful endogenous vasodilator in the body. It aid in widening the blood vessels and improves circulation to all parts of the body – from the nose to the kidneys, lungs, fingers, toes, heart, and all over the body.

When a person does not produce enough nitric oxide it results in high blood pressure and poor circulation to various parts of the body. Nitric oxide dilates arteries, veins, and lymphatics, causes angiogenisis (the growth of new blood vessels), decreases edema and swelling, improves nutritional flow to cells, and restores blood flow to nerves.

Diabetics have less nitric oxide than non-diabetics for three main reasons. Firstly diabetics produce less nitric oxide than non-diabetics. Secondly diabetics cannot release the nitric oxide they produce from their cells as easily or efficiently. And thirdly the high blood glucose destroys nitric oxide. Consequently diabetics usually have more circulatory problems such as bad heart, eyes, kidneys, and wounds which often result in amputation. Many of these medical issues can be improved or reversed by improving nitric oxide production in the body.

The post What is Nitric Oxide and why does the body need it? appeared first on The Leader Fitness.