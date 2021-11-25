



The Torrevieja Arm Wrestling Association has just finished in a very creditable third place in the twenty-ninth Spanish Championship that was held in Pedro Muñoz (Ciudad Real) last week. The team won a total of seven medals: five of them gold.

The achievement put the team in third position, only behind the Madrid and Catalan teams.

The gold medals went to Álvaro Mateo, in 70 kilos with both arms; Dimitar Petrov, at less than a hundred kilos, also with both arms, and Mihail Nikolaev, in the over one hundred kilos master category with his right arm.

Bronze medals were awarded to Dimitar Petrov in under a hundred kilos, master category, with his right arm; and Cornel Borsci, at under ninety kilos, also with his right arm.

Arm wrestling is a little known sport in Spain that has recently established itself under the name of “pulso”, requiring strength, speed, endurance and technique.

The Torrevieja Arm Wrestling Association trains every Friday at the Eurokinesia gym. Information is available from Dimitar Petrov: 680 740 009 or Álvaro Mateo: 673 924 828