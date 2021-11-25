



The 13th XIII AIECM3 Congress on medieval and modern Mediterranean ceramics organised by the University of Granada has been held in Granada, and in which archaeologists from the Mojácar la Vieja excavations took part, presenting the conclusions obtained so far.

In the presentation “Characterisation of the Almohad and Nasrid Productions in the Levante region of Almería”, the Mojácar la Vieja dig site and the discoveries made in the three excavation campaigns served as an example and subject for analysis by the archaeologists from all over the world attending the congress.

The presentation was made by José María Martín Civantos, Director of the excavations and of the University of Granada Biocultural Archaeology laboratory, as well as Cristina Martinez, Noelia Aguado, Julio Román, Pablo Romero, Jorge Rouco, José Abellán, Blas Ramos, José María Moreno and José María Martin Civantos, all of them members of the laboratory and archaeologist specialists in different subjects, who have actively participated in the Mojácar la Vieja works.

The presentation developed many of the conclusions already set out in Mojácar at the end of the third excavation campaign in September this year, and thanks to digitalisation and the efforts during these months, it has been possible to admire in 3D many of the important pieces found.

La AIECM3 is an international organisation for the study of medieval and modern ceramics in the Mediterranean. It organises its international conference every three years and also programmes innovative themed workshops. Thanks to the work of this association, it has been possible to attain new achievements and to make significant reflections on the history of ceramics.

This is the first time it has been held in Granada, following the line of previous congresses, as well as putting the emphasis on discussion and debate.

In the sessions the world of archaeology is made aware of the advances made in the production and technology of ceramics, patterns of ceramic consumption, the social significance of ceramic production and the new discoveries, always within the Mediterranean area.

The inclusion of the Mojácar la Vieja dig site confirms the importance of this settlement and the important role it will play in the study and the understanding of the Almohad and Nasrid period in the history of our country.