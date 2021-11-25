



The recent Christmas Fayre at the Marina Bar Calle de las Rosas on Sat 20th Nov was an outstanding success with massive support from those attending.

The monies raised for The Stroke Association Spain far exceeded expectations with a total of

1,330 Euros. The busy afternoon galloped by with the Raffle, Tombola, Money Tree, Stalls and a visit from Santa keeping everybody entertained. The Marina Bar staff headed by Rita and Dave Monaghan of the bar, gave their usual brilliant service and support and together with fund raisers David and Lorraine Whitney and their team of helpers made the event truly memorable.

A big thank you goes out to all of those people who donated items or contributed to the success of this event. A special mention goes to Lynn Victoria Smith for baking a cake for the raffle and to Mary Terry Flynn who once again donated an afternoon tea for two at the bar. The next event on David and Lorraine’s fund-raising calendar is the ever popular “Mingle Bells” at the Marina Bar on the afternoon of Friday 10th Dec. A two-course pre-Christmas lunch with raffle, quiz, spot prizes. Bookings essential as spaces limited. Further details from the bar on Tel:965705907

The photo shows from left to right David Whitney, Paul Owen (Stroke Association Founder), and Lorraine Whitney.