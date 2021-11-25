



Internationally recognised Carnival group ‘LA SAL DE TORREVIEJA’ are delighted to announce they will be performing again this Christmas in Torrevieja.

The group consisting of 46 girls was formed over 30 years ago has performed in many countries around the world including France, Romania, Hong Kong, Italy, Spain and many more.

This dazling ‘Benidorm Palace’ style show is an array of magnificent costumes, musicial theatre and spectacular dance and will be at the Torrevieja Theatre on the 30th December. During to demand there will be 2 showings, a 6pm and a 9pm performance.

Tickets are just 10€ each and can be purchased from the office of Home España in La Zenia just off the La Zenia Roundabout between 9am and 5pm Mon – Fri.

For more information call 634024010