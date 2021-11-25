



To coincide with Novembers International Day of the Rights of the Child the Almoradí council Department of Social Services ran a Campaign to raise awareness and the prevention of School Absenteeism

The campaign, which will also run through December, has the collaboration of all schools in the municipality, both primary and secondary, as well as FAGA and the Romí Sociocultural Association.

The campaign arises from the need to make families aware of the importance of education for their sons and daughters, as a way of preventing the generational transmission of situations of social exclusion, as well as guaranteeing equal opportunities for them now and in future life.

“It will follow several lines of action. Through direct family intervention and the dissemination of positive information, we seek to achieve zero absenteeism, ensuring that no child is left behind”, said a spokesperson for the council