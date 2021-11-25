



The 2021 Women’s Handball World Championship has drafted in 1,150 volunteers to work in support of the Organising Committee during the celebration of the tournament which is currently taking place in venues across Spain.

Torrevieja has 269 volunteers at the event that will take place at the Sports Palace from December 1 to 12

The competition will be held over a three week period, from December 1 to 19, at four venues, Torrevieja, Granollers, Llíria and Castelló will be the four venues where the event will be held.

More than half of the applications submitted by volunteers were women (602).

Currently, the Organizing Committee is in the process of contacting all registered volunteers to advise them of their roles.

The volunteers will play a vital role during the competition, but for each one of them it will be a unique and unforgettable experience that they will treasure for many years to come.

photo credit: RFEBM/J.L. Recio