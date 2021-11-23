



By Andrew Atkinson

The Prison Show at Hamilton’s Bake House Benijofar welcomed inmates into San Quentin State Prison – by having their mug-shots taken upon arrival!

Inmates were treated to prison food of bangers and mash with a dollop of beans and a portion of gravy.

A slice of cake was also devoured, with some inmates getting extra sausages for good behaviour!

The star of the show Martin Dean showcased his talents, performing songs by Johnny Cash, Elvis, Neil Diamond and a medley of the Sixties.

Hamiltons Bakery