By Andrew Atkinson

New Smart River Basins technology are to be introduced – in a bid to help the Vega Baja region that has suffered serious flooding in recent years.

“This state of the art technology is available to all the Vega Baja municipalities free of charge,” said Carlos Mazón, President of the Provincial Council.

Alicante City Council has activated a pioneering early warning system for floods in conjunction with water company Hidraqua.

The Smart River Basins’ plans under public-private collaboration are to come into force following the DANA Gota Fria flooding devastating catastrophe that occurred in 2019.

The Smart River Basins technology will provide information to 27 Vega Baja town councils to improve their responses to storm forecasts.

“They can improve forecasting and response to floods – saving lives – facilities or crops and plan the territory more adequately,” said Mazón.

Smart River Basins technology data includes, algorithms and numerical models, predictions of weather phenomena, two hours in advance, with a reliability of 87 per cent.

“The most important thing is that these administrations get going, that they listen to what is happening in the province of Alicante, that tells us what needs to be done and what unfortunately is still not being done,” said Mazón.

Caption: New Smart River Basins to be introduced in Vega Baja. Photo: Orihuela Town Hall