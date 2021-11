MICKEYS Bar top division three of the 2021-22 Torrevieja Winter Pool League following a 6-3 win against Dejavu, with Laguna second after defeating Irish Abbey away 7-2.

In division two Fire Station Green Watch top the table after gaining a 7-2 away win at Office Bulls, with Murphs in second spot despite losing 5-4 at home against Britannia B.

In division one Bar Next Door remain top following a 6-3 away win at Britannia.

Quiet Man, Santana and Fire Station Black Watch are the chasing pack, with second place Quiet Man chalking up a 7-2 home win against Office Aces.

Torrevieja Winter Pool League results week 6, Division 1:

Quiet Man 7 Office Aces 2,

F/station (bw) 5 Terreza 4,

Britannia 3 Bar Next Door 6,

Unity Bar 5 Santana A 4.

Division 2: The Courtyard A 6 Mi Sol 3, Santana B 5 Bar 6, 4,

Racin Toast 3 Marie’s Rendezvous 6, Murphs 4 Britannia B 5, Office Bulls 2 F/station (gw) 7.

Division 3: Irish Abbey 2 Laguna 7, Micky’s Bar 6 Dejavu 3, Oasis 5 Thirsty Boot 4,

Reflections 6 Thr Courtyard B 3,

The George (bye).

Torrevieja Winter Pool League tables: