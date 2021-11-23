



By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos are to receive €16 million to carry out drainage works within the Vega Baja town municipality.

“The Minister Arcadi Spain and the regional secretary María Pérez visited to inform about the deadlines for carrying out the drainage works in our municipalities before the end of the year”, said Mayor José Manuel Butron.

“Los Montesinos will receive €400,000 to buy land in the first phase and start the water collection reservoir,” added Mayor Butron.

Caption: Minister Arcadi Spain and regional secretary María Pérez, Los Montesinos visit.