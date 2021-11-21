



It looks likely that Covid Passports will materialise, possibly as early as this week, as more and more experts demand that they be introduced before the Constitution Day weekend in less than a fortnight’s time.

The Generalitat Valenciana wants to use the covid digital certificate and make it a necessary measure to access hospitality and leisure businesses.

From May next year British nationals travelling to and from European Union countries will no longer have their passports stamped. The information will still be recorded, however, through a new automated system, the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES).

And two Moroccan brothers have been arrested in Pilar de la Horadada, where they have been living for more than 25 years, charged with economic collaboration to a terrorist organisation, and the glorification of terrorism. They have been moved to a detention centre in Madrid.

Photo by Alex Muñoz