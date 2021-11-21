



NOVELDA UD – 1 CD THADER – 1

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Back to full strength, Thader gave Moroccan international Amine his league debut in place of Chema. Free from suspension, Quino was given a place on the bench, whilst Rafa started the match. Raul Mora’s men had a point to prove, following their disastrous showing against Alicante University the previous week.

Not for the first time, the match took a while to warm up, in fact the first newsworthy incident came when Dani Lucas was booked on 23 mins for a reckless challenge. Novelda were caught offside on numerous occasions, but it was Rafa’s long-range effort on 32 mins, which was the first shot on target.

Amine was having a steady match, but he could only watch and hope on 35 mins, when from an acute angle, a shot by Jose Angel just evaded his far post. Josan became the next Thader man to pick up a yellow card, as the game turned a bit ugly. A glorious assist by Dani Lucas on 39 mins found Calderon, whose first-time cross was turned into his own goal by a crest fallen Novelda defender.

When Rafa was caught by an opponent’s elbow on 44 mins, only a yellow card to the offender seemed a very poor decision by the ref. This perceived injustice incited angry scenes, which continued as players went through the tunnel at half time.

On as sub, Quino latched on to a route one ball from keeper Amine, before lobbing the on-rushing keeper, easing agonisingly wide of the far post. Next came one of the best goals that I have ever witnessed at Preferente league level. Looking to pose no danger, Boyer met a ball played out of defence some 40 yards from goal, then on the half volley rifled an unstoppable block buster, which Amine never got a sniff of.

This amazing goal not only restored parity, but also renewed the nasty side of the contest. Bookings for both teams were coming thick and fast, then following a clash between Quino and home keeper Soto, a lengthy delay ensued. Soto was replaced by Jonathan, but thankfully Quino was fit to continue.

A goal post came to Thader’s rescue on 87 mins, then when through on goal, Quino was booked for a dive, although he did look to be fouled. Deep into stoppage time, Miguel saw red (literally), when during a break in play, he lost his composure and struck an opponent in the face.

Following 12 mins of stoppage time, the ref did eventually blow for full time, thus ending an eventful but enjoyable humdinger of a match.

Next weekend, Thader are scheduled to play at home (Formentera, whilst Moi Gomez stadium pitch is being re seeded) to Redovan, but the venue may be switched to Redovan. It is advised to check CD Thader facebook page, to discover whether Formentera or Redovan will be the venue for this match.