



Two Moroccan brothers have been arrested in Pilar de la Horadada, here they have been living for more than three decades, charged with economic collaboration to a terrorist organisation, and the glorification of terrorism.

On Wednesday they appeared before the Central Court four of the National Court where the charges were read, prior to being released on bail. However they were rearrested on Immigration charges and held in the Orihuela Police Station until late on Wednesday when they appeared in court, this time for breach of the Immigration Law.

The duty magistrate, Jessica Joaquina Hurtado, ordered that both be held in a detention centre for foreigners in Madrid for “the minimum essential period, which may not exceed 60 days”, prior to being sent back to their country of origin.

The brother’s lawyer, Aurora Gámez, says that she does not understand the judges finding, “especially when one of them has a residency permit and there is sufficient evidence of their roots. That, of course is aside from the fact that they are being investigated in a terrorism case. I do not think that the National Court agrees with their expulsion,” she said.

The two brothers, I. and M. Achekhlef, are 40 and 44 years old and have lived in Pilar de la Horadada since 2003 and 2006 respectively.

After contacting the National High Court by telephone link, they both expressed their intention not to testify “although they collaborated at all times with the police and provided what was asked of them. That is why they were initially released, “said the lawyer.

The Orihuela magistrate justified her reasons for the expulsion order in accordance with article 54.1 of the Immigration Law, that includes “very serious offenses” such as “participating in activities contrary to national security or that may harm Spain’s relations with other countries”.