



The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, introduced five new Pedáneos Mayors and Barrio Mayors who have recently been appointed and who will now join the group formed at the beginning of the legislature.

Suring the appointment ceremony, Bascuñana was accompanied by the Councillor for Rural Development, Víctor Valverde, who will coordinating with them any neighbourhood requests or needs that will enable the improvement of their hamlet.

The new delegates are: Matthew Joseph Smith (Entrenaranjos), José García Haro (Arneva), José María Asuar Ibañez (Escorratel), José Manuel Simón Vegara (Plaza de Toros, Av. Príncipe de Asturias, Barrio San Pedro and Los Huertos), and José Manuel Pastor Navarro, (Andenes, Av. Teodomiro, Luis Barcala, Severo Ochoa, and Ctra. Arneva).

Bascuñana stressed that “from now on everyone is at the disposal of their neighbours to help them meet the needs of their districts in coordination with the different responsibilities of the Government Team.” He added that “the new delegates show a great commitment to accept this new responsibility and I am convinced that they will do a great job to help their fellow residents in their assigned areas of action.”