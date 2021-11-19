Eurojackpot Results, Lottery Prize Breakdown, Winning Numbers for Friday, 19 November, 2021





Eurojackpot is drawn every Friday night at around 20:00 in Helsinki, Finland. The Eurojackpot lottery offers prizes worth up to €90 million.

The Eurojackpot lotto begins with a minimum lottery jackpot prize of €10 million which quickly grows with rollovers. The Eurojackpot is played in 18 European countries, which include Spain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, and Sweden which is why the Eurojackpot is one of the most popular lotteries in Europe.

Winning numbers and values for all twelve prize tiers appear on the Eurojackpot Results and Lottery Winning Nummbers page soon after the draw takes place. Additional up-to-date statistics and helpful resources and information about the Eurojackpot can also be found on the Eurojackpot Results page.

About the Eurojackpot Lottery

The Eurojackpot lottery is played across eighteen European countries. These are Spain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, and Sweden.

The Eurojackpot draws offer a minimum guaranteed jackpot of €10 million. This can quickly grow to €90 million if the top prize is not won and there are successive Eurojackpot rollovers.

How to play the Eurojackpot Lottery

To play the Eurojackpot lottery, five main numbers between 1 and 50 and two bonus numbers (also known as the Euro numbers) between 1 and 10 are picked. The five main balls and the two Euro numbers are drawn from separate drums. If all five main numbers and both bonus balls (Euro numbers) are matched, the player wins the Eurojackpot top prize.