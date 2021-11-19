Carp-R-Us Angling Club report.





Carp-R-Us fished the final match of their 2021 Autumn Series at Bigastro/Jacarilla. Despite heavy overnight rain, and more heavy rain during the match, the venue was in a surprisingly good state and the fishing was quite good, with everyone catching. It was particularly pleasing to see a number of small barbel being caught, hopefully this bodes well for the future.

The match was won by Willy Moons from peg 8 using method feeder and corn to take an excellent 23.89kg. Second, from peg 1 was Steve Fell who fished the pole alternating bread and corn to take 10.68kg. Third was Dave Hutchinson with 7.69kg from peg 6 again using the pole with bread and corn. Fourth was Tony Flett with 3.70kg caught using the feeder.

This means that the series was won by Steve Fell with 210 points with Tony Flett finishing runner-up with 201 points. Well done to all who took part in the series.

For more information, visit our website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com