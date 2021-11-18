



Do you want to bet on sports in Britain? There is a wide variety of sites on which you can use to bet on soccer, basketball, and other sports. Although most sports betting sites in UK are great, here are a few of the best ones in 2021.

1. Parimatch

This is one of the most exciting sports betting sites. Although Parimatch got its leg from BetVictor and it uses the same interface, it is otherwise independent. Parimatch has unique and exciting promotions and bonuses.

The Smash & Grab deal is one of the most exciting ones. It is available for MMA and boxing matches. In addition, there is an impressive range of offers on horse racing and football.

If you are an eSports lover, you can benefit from the site’s dedicated welcome bonus. There is a different welcome bonus for general sports betting. Features from BetVictor, including Football and Horse Racing Bet Boosts, are available daily.

The Bet Builder is pretty helpful as well. It is pretty remarkable for such a new site. Its mobile app looks great and is easy to use. Parimatch is one of the few newcomers that appeal to Brits.

2. Hollywoodbets

Catch up with all the glitz and glamour at Hollywoodbets. The site partners with Dundalk Stadium and Brentford FC that both host horse and greyhound racing events. Like many new UK sports betting sites listed at https://sportslens.com/betting-sites/new-betting-sites/, Hollywoodbets is a trusted bookmaker. It’s licensed, safe and reliable.

It provides a wide range of payment options. They include debit cards like Visa and MasterCard, Neteller, PayPal, and bank transfer. You may also use Hollywoodbets top-up vouchers. The deposits and withdrawals don’t attract any fees.

The welcome offer is pretty good as well. When you join the site, you are eligible for £10 worth of free bets after making your first stake of at least £20. To claim the bonus, you’ll need to place two £10 bets within two weeks. You must complete your deposits through MasterCard or Visa.

The general appearance and technical performance of the site are impressive. The prominence of the color purple is different and bold. It stands out without suffocating everything else. The structure is simple, and everything seems well placed.

3. William Hill

The William Hill sports betting site gives you quality at every turn. It is one of the most solid bookmakers in Britain. It gives you access to a few of the best bonuses in the market. Punters fondly refer to it as ‘The Bonus King.’

They have great markets and bonuses for football, tennis, horse and greyhound racing, cricket, and basketball events. Although the bookmaker has a modern touch, it feels like a classic. It is most popular for horse racing, but it is also great for betting on other sports. The odds are great, and it covers both domestic and international sports.

Another great thing about William Hill is its live streaming feature. It also covers the biggest European football leagues like Bundesliga, La Liga, and Ligue 1. The #YourOdds feature lets you request odds for any event. You can enjoy a variety of flash odds and bet odds no matter what you choose to play.

William Hill offers you two unique welcome bonuses. One for desktop players and another one for mobile users. No matter how you choose to play, there is a bonus to make things easier for you.

4. Tebwin

Tebwin is big on live betting and in-play experiences. Its interactive nature makes it great for both new and pro players. Most markets and odds at this site are based on events as they go on. You can switch between Multiview, Event View, and Live Overview interfaces.

You also have the option of customizing your view down to the odds and bet slip format. The sportsbook has both sports-specific and new customer offers. The live results service makes it easy for you get a full picture of what is going on.

5. Unibet

If you are a football fan, Unibet is one of your best British sports betting sites in 2021. With its extensive markets and sports variety, it is one of Europe’s best bookmakers. You can bet on ice hockey, rugby, football, and a lot more.

Their Bet Builder, Match Multi, is fairly new but still impressive. The Virtual Sports section is the latest addition, and it has been getting a lot of love as well. Unibet also has cash-out and in-play events that come with bonuses.

In regard to the overall range of events, Unibet does much better than others on this list. A quick look at the homepage will impress you. The sportsbook has thousands of weekly football events. It covers both local and international leagues with competitive odds.

Being a football lover’s dream, Unibet has one of the biggest varieties of football wagers out there. Major Premier League games typically draw in over 350 betting markets.

6. BritainBet

Although BritainBet was only made in 2020, it is doing pretty well. It is fun, reliable, and safe. It has a wide variety of games from the best developers. Its online casino is impressive as well. It features more than 800 slots from Microgaming, IGT, NetEnt, and ELK.

The sportsbook may be new, but it already has two Tier 1 operating licenses. They are from UKGC and MGA. Although the sportsbook mostly targets UK players, it also does well in Japan, Finland, Norway, and Canada. BritainBet features punters from over 50 countries.

The platform is great for football fans as it has over 250 football markets. The odds are pretty good as well. You can also enjoy over 35 sports pre-match, including basketball, floorball, cycling, and football. The average overall payout is 93 percent, and you can choose among Combo, Classic, and Modern views.

The site has over 50 tennis markets, with the most popular ones being First Break and Alternative Handicaps. Betting on basketball is great as well. You will enjoy 94 percent RTP betting on Total Team Rebounds, Winning Margin, and more.

BritainBet’s live betting section features over 7,000 options every month, and the RTP is 92 percent. It gives you access to over 150 football markets. They include Who Will Score the Next Goal and Asian Handicaps.