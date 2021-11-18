



Consumers always want the best service or product. They are often not willing to settle for less than average items. However, the term ‘best’ does not necessarily mean only the quality of the product. They would consider other relevant information such as product reviews, brand credibility and shelf life.

Though everyone wants an avante-grade product, they always consider the cost. It means that the customers are expecting maximum benefits for their investment. Customers do not have similar financial backgrounds. Their affordability factor would depend on their urgency and budget.

Sometimes, consumers are willing to go above and beyond to source a product. This would be applicable to medical emergencies. These expenses can be sudden and expensive. People always tend to use up their life savings and procure loans to protect their loved ones. Unfortunately, sometimes, even the best efforts might not be adequate to cover these costs. With a significant rise in medical inflation, a big percentage of people struggle to handle this crisis.

The most efficient way to handle this issue would be by investing in health insurance. However, a random policy might not do the trick. Consumers are expected to consider various factors to choose the best policy for their families. This article would like to talk about some crucial aspects that people should consider in this regard.

Customised Policy

The primary aspect to evaluate while choosing a health insurance policy is customisation. With the high competition in the industry, consumers have multiple options. This gives them a significant advantage to choose a customised policy. Always evaluate your family’s expectations while making this decision.

Age Factor

Age would be a critical criterion in determining the premium and coverage plan. Consumers should be cautious of these factors when opting for a family floater age. The age of the eldest member is taken as the base criteria. The ideal way to handle it would be to choose a senior citizen health insurance plan for elderly parents.

Cashless Hospitalisation

The reimbursement process can be complicated, especially if the primary policyholder is sick. However, consumers can always opt for cashless hospitalisation from a list of empanelled hospitals. This will help them to get pre-approval and manage the medical emergency in a hassle-free manner.

Comprehensive Coverage

Every health insurance policy offers different coverage plans. Always choose a policy that would provide comprehensive coverage right from diagnostics, pre & post hospitalisation, day-care, ambulance and even a portion of the room rent.

Sub-limits

This will help policyholders determine the actual aid given by the insurers. It will also help them arrange for any additional funds well in advance. Along with this, you should also check the exclusions of the policy.

Premium Rates

Always choose an affordable premium plan so it would not be too heavy on the budget. Policyholders can also choose EMI options to ease their budget. Consumers can opt for a co-payment model to lower the premium value. These factors play a critical role in determining what health insurance to choose. It is necessary to identify the primary purpose of investing in a policy.

The number of policyholders has significantly increased post the pandemic. People are becoming more aware of the necessity of insurance. However, it is vital to understand the regulations clearly. The wrong decision could do more harm than good. Most people tend to assume that they have financial security against medical expenses if they invest in health insurance.

All policies do have unique regulations and sub-limits. For example, the company might not settle the claim against the final bill. They would categorise and segment it into various buckets. The policyholders will have to pay the remaining amount from their pocket. This situation can be avoided by understanding the coverage details and other relevant information.

The best policy will offer maximum benefits at affordable premiums. Fortunately, leading insurance firms such as Care Health Insurance do provide such health insurance policies. Consumers can discuss their expectations with their representatives to invest in the right plan.