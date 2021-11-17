



Between 22 and 28 December, Semana de la Cuchara, or “spoon week”, will be celebrated in Torrevieja.

Some twelve restaurants are participating in the ninth edition of the event organised by the Asociación de Empresas de Hostelería de Torrevieja y Comarca (AEHTC).

The participating establishments have prepared special menus with spoon dishes as the protagonists for the enjoyment of lovers of traditional cuisine from Torrevieja and the region.

The menus will include starters, main course, dessert, and drink, at a price of between 15 and 30 euro.

More information can be obtained from www.torreviejagastronomica.com.