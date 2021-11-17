



The councillor for Festivities in Torrevieja, Concha Sala, accompanied by the parish priest of the Immaculate Conception, Manuel Martínez Rocamora, and the president of the Association Children of the Immaculate, Antonio Aniorte, presented the schedule this week to celebrate the Patron Saint Festivities 2021 in honour of La Purísima, between Friday 19 November and Thursday 9 December.

According to the councillor, “the implementation of this program has been difficult since it has involved a great deal of work and effort due to the obvious sanitary restrictions”. A program that has been designed with enthusiasm and caution “I want to insist that they are the festivities that are similar to the usual ones but that they require maximum respect in the use of masks, maintain the safety distance, and application of whatever restrictions and prevention measures are necessary so that fun and safety can coexist”.

The festivities recover the Flower Offering in honour of La Purísima, which will take place on Saturday 4 December 4, respecting social distance and the use of masks throughout the tour, as well as the number of people per row to respect social distance. The patron saint of Torrevieja will once again process through the streets of the city, on the usual route.

As a novelty, and always respecting the sanitary guidelines, the bearers will wear masks, as well as all the people who are lighting up the procession. The point of greatest accumulation of people that occurs with the launch of the fireworks display in front of the Casino, will not exceed five minutes to avoid crowds, as well as the singing of the Salve and the hymn to the Purísima that will take place outside of the archpriest temple.

This year the Fiestas in the neighbourhoods that were so successful during the 2019 festivities (Diversequión, Patrofest and Zentrofest) are also resumed. Concha Sala thanked the residents of the Acequión neighbourhood, organisers of Diversequión and its traditional Bisiquión for adults and children. “Thanks also to the residents of the La Punta neighbourhood, with their association of the Sacred Heart of Jesus for their enthusiasm for the preparation of the Patrofest”, a gratitude that has been extended to all citizens for their welcome.

The Plaza de la Constitución will once again have a stage that will begin its programming with a new celebration of lighting of the Patron Saint’s Festivities and Christmas, starting at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday 27 November, later the inauguration of the Belén will take place.

The popular charamita will return to the streets, one of the typical pictures of the festivities, Lily and her troupe of giants and big heads will look their best after being renovated, which has involved a great effort on the part of the fiestas department.

Its first departure will be on December 2, at 12:45 p.m., and it will have an inclusive departure, on 5 December, in which the troupe of giants and big heads will wait for children with functional diversity in the Plaza Miguel Hernández, to accompany them to the official starting point.

The Department of Fiestas in collaboration with the Municipal Institute of Culture “Joaquín Chapaprieta” and the Department of Youth have organised five concerts that are:

2 December, Lori Meyers (Torrevieja International Auditorium) at a popular price of 10 euro. Tickets can be purchased through www.entradasatualcance.com

3 December, Ella Baila Sola. Tickets can be purchased at www.mastickets.es

4 December, Carlos Baute. Tickets can be purchased through www.entradasatualcance.com

5 December 5, Rozalén. Tickets can be purchased through www.entradasatualcance.com